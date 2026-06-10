Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $93.87 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 585,530 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 126,877 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Hyatt Hotels worth $93,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 483 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.2%

H stock opened at $194.08 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $199.87. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -554.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $167.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -171.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $195,276.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,449,074.75. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total transaction of $195,780.24. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,458 shares of company stock valued at $40,093,807. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

Further Reading

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