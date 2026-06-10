Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 725,345 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 141,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Sanmina worth $108,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SANM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth $391,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,968 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth $256,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 126,287 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 572.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,846 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $2,678,200.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,466,600. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total value of $27,087,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,227,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,917,805.32. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,509 shares of company stock valued at $35,699,476. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $242.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sanmina Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.66 and a 12-month high of $288.68. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $206.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.10.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.29%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SANM

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

Further Reading

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