Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 218,201 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,811 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 218,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Textron worth $103,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Textron by 3,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 804.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 52.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Textron in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company's stock.

Get Textron alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Textron from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $801,597.99. This trade represents a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 10,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $988,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,148.76. The trade was a 104.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.90. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Textron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.53%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Textron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Textron wasn't on the list.

While Textron currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here