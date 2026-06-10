Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,211 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 122,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Installed Building Products worth $92,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,510 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $98,543,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,690 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $49,893,000 after buying an additional 126,435 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2,169.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 271,938 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $67,076,000 after buying an additional 259,954 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 270,119 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $66,628,000 after buying an additional 32,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 54.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 244,515 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $60,312,000 after buying an additional 85,998 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger bought 455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.80 per share, for a total transaction of $97,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,805.60. The trade was a 2.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler bought 716 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,737.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,134,440.44. The trade was a 5.02% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 4,046 shares of company stock worth $844,194 in the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IBP. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $284.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $247.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBP

Installed Building Products Stock Up 2.9%

IBP stock opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $249.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.71. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.56 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.17). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.28%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Installed Building Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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