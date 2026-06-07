Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,049 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 166,654 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Medpace worth $194,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 65.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company's stock worth $518,170,000 after acquiring an additional 404,226 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Medpace by 205.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,150 shares of the company's stock worth $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 211,411 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,156,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Medpace by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock worth $296,853,000 after acquiring an additional 116,354 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 24,930.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 101,373 shares of the company's stock worth $56,936,000 after acquiring an additional 100,968 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $419.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $565.00 to $477.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $467.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,829,500. This trade represents a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of MEDP opened at $454.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.07 and a twelve month high of $628.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.93.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.82 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. Medpace's revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

More Medpace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, reiterated that a class action has been filed against Medpace alleging violations of federal securities laws and investor harm. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, reiterated that a class action has been filed against Medpace alleging violations of federal securities laws and investor harm. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits center on purchases made between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, with investors urged to act before the June 8 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk and uncertainty in focus. Article Title

The lawsuits center on purchases made between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, with investors urged to act before the June 8 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk and uncertainty in focus. Neutral Sentiment: One item noted a management change, with Medpace elevating Brad Hansman to an executive operations role, but this appears to be a routine corporate update with no immediate market-moving detail. Article Title

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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