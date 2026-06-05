Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 55,485 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868,133 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 55,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Republic Services worth $395,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,766 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Composition Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,782 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company's stock.

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Republic Services Stock Up 1.9%

RSG stock opened at $208.15 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.41 and a fifty-two week high of $255.47. The company has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business's 50 day moving average price is $209.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 13.00%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.15%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 366,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.24 per share, with a total value of $74,019,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,315,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,310,304,199.68. The trade was a 0.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 987,150 shares of company stock worth $202,366,682. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Republic Services from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Republic Services from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Republic Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $245.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RSG

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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