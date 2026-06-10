Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 713,518 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,368 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 713,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.52% of FTAI Aviation worth $105,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,895,852 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,318,615,000 after purchasing an additional 94,383 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 17.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,320,565 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,054,649,000 after purchasing an additional 933,944 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 28.3% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,394,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $390,455,000 after purchasing an additional 749,080 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 11.2% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,130,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $355,452,000 after purchasing an additional 214,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,963 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $394,757,000 after purchasing an additional 71,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

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FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $233.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm's revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,936,717.09. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

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