Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL - Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 80,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.35% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $178,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 86 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDGL alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $587.00 to $578.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $570.00 to $529.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $649.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $687.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MDGL stock opened at $486.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.05 and a beta of -1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.66. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $311.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $301.05 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 126.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $2,928,730.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,347,411.60. This trade represents a 20.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David Soergel sold 1,042 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.74, for a total value of $516,561.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,973,759.42. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $3,880,711. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. The company's pipeline centers on novel, liver-directed agents designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related metabolic disorders.

The lead product candidate, resmetirom (MGL-3196), is an orally administered, selective thyroid hormone receptor-β agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here