Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC Shares Sold by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC - Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lalia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $33,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,312 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $53,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,759 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,828 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,864,751 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $38,875,000 after purchasing an additional 651,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,019,148 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $40,970,000 after purchasing an additional 597,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company's stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $12.78 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business's 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of ($5.28) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.71 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. Golub Capital BDC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC NASDAQ: GBDC is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company's core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Golub Capital BDC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Golub Capital BDC wasn't on the list.

While Golub Capital BDC currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here