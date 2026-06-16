Goodnow Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 29,489 Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Goodnow Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,489 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $7,161,000. Zebra Technologies makes up about 0.7% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Zebra Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,812 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northcoast Research cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $274.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $319.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. The trade was a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 5.1%

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $240.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $199.05 and a 52 week high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Zebra Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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