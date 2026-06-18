Goosehead Insurance $GSHD Position Increased by 3G Capital Partners LP

3G Capital Partners LP raised its position in Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Goosehead Insurance accounts for approximately 3.9% of 3G Capital Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. 3G Capital Partners LP owned about 0.61% of Goosehead Insurance worth $16,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $3,669,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 43,893.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,111 shares of the company's stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 64,963 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,075.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 115,834 shares of the company's stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 105,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,019 shares of the company's stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.8% during the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 136,553 shares of the company's stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.09.

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Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 6.2%

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.84. The firm's 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.57.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $79.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 82,689 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $3,453,919.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,050,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $294,493,370.12. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Arthur Martin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $173,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $173,650. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,800 shares of company stock worth $480,718 and sold 219,192 shares worth $9,092,267. Company insiders own 38.07% of the company's stock.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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