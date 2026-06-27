Goosehead Insurance $GSHD Stock Position Lifted by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,292,227 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 559,087 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 6.26% of Goosehead Insurance worth $97,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSHD. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,542,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,769,000 after buying an additional 861,374 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,002,003 shares of the company's stock worth $147,448,000 after buying an additional 556,293 shares in the last quarter. Langdon Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,892,000. Whitebark Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,229,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,222,000.

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Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $46.87 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $106.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $79.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 9,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $390,806.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,995,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $285,123,536.80. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Martin Ellis Thornthwaite acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,800 shares of company stock worth $480,718 and sold 219,192 shares worth $9,092,267. Company insiders own 38.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GSHD

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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