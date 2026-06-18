Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 22,320 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315,008 shares of the life sciences company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Illumina worth $41,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,394.60. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,880. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,003,154 shares of company stock valued at $155,600,208. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $159.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $177.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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