Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 126,816 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,474 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 126,816 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $45,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 429,011 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,594,000 after purchasing an additional 176,100 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $7,188,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 2.4%

MAA opened at $133.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $130.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $153.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a "sector underperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $144.19.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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