Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $52.15 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,023 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 15,342 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $52,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 200,341 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 64,144 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $332,084,000 after purchasing an additional 275,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873,274 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $375,388,000 after purchasing an additional 151,395 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $117.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $65.38 and a one year high of $130.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,312.97. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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