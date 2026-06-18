Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 341,685 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY - Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130,736 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after purchasing an additional 341,685 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Occidental Petroleum worth $46,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,556 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 246,808 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Align Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $63.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.3%

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $52.97 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.98%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

Occidental Petroleum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlight OXY as an attractive value stock, citing its appealing EV-to-EBITDA ratio and solid earnings outlook, which may be supporting bargain-hunting interest. 5 Value Stocks With Attractive EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Scoop Up

Several recent articles highlight OXY as an attractive value stock, citing its appealing EV-to-EBITDA ratio and solid earnings outlook, which may be supporting bargain-hunting interest. Positive Sentiment: Analyst-style coverage says Occidental has outperformed the industry over the past six months, helped by Permian expansion, CrownRock integration gains, and the Bandit discovery, all of which point to improving operating momentum. Occidental Outperforms Industry in the Past Six Months: Buy or Wait?

Analyst-style coverage says Occidental has outperformed the industry over the past six months, helped by Permian expansion, CrownRock integration gains, and the Bandit discovery, all of which point to improving operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: OXY was included in a piece on women-run companies viewed as strong investments, adding a small thematic boost to the stock’s visibility. Do Women-Run Companies Make Better Investments? 5 Stocks to Buy

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental's operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

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