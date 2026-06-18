Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,821 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,529 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of MasTec worth $45,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 105.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,014,574.72. This represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,764. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MasTec from $425.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $428.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $459.28.

Read Our Latest Report on MasTec

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $375.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $441.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 1.77.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. MasTec's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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