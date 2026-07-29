Gould Asset Management LLC CA Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 106.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,261 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $197.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $236.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.86 and a 200 day moving average of $195.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, President Capital upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang is emphasizing robotics and “physical AI” as the next major growth market, spanning autonomous machines, vehicles, factories and data centers. The company’s expanded Agent Toolkit, PhysicsNeMo and CUDA-X libraries are also being adopted by Cadence, Siemens, Synopsys, Samsung and Silvaco, supporting a broader software-and-platform ecosystem beyond GPU sales. NVIDIA robotics growth article

CEO Jensen Huang is emphasizing robotics and “physical AI” as the next major growth market, spanning autonomous machines, vehicles, factories and data centers. The company’s expanded Agent Toolkit, PhysicsNeMo and CUDA-X libraries are also being adopted by Cadence, Siemens, Synopsys, Samsung and Silvaco, supporting a broader software-and-platform ecosystem beyond GPU sales. Positive Sentiment: New strategic relationships with Safe Superintelligence, OpenAI, NAVER and other infrastructure partners could increase demand for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin and Blackwell systems. Analysts remain broadly bullish, with reported price targets well above current trading levels. NVIDIA Safe Superintelligence investment article

New strategic relationships with Safe Superintelligence, OpenAI, NAVER and other infrastructure partners could increase demand for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin and Blackwell systems. Analysts remain broadly bullish, with reported price targets well above current trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA is reportedly discussing a potential backstop of up to $250 billion for OpenAI’s Ohio data-center project, alongside a much larger overall infrastructure plan. The arrangement could lock in substantial future chip demand, but it would also expand NVIDIA’s role from supplier to financier and expose it to OpenAI’s creditworthiness and project-execution risks. NVIDIA OpenAI financing article

NVIDIA is reportedly discussing a potential backstop of up to $250 billion for OpenAI’s Ohio data-center project, alongside a much larger overall infrastructure plan. The arrangement could lock in substantial future chip demand, but it would also expand NVIDIA’s role from supplier to financier and expose it to OpenAI’s creditworthiness and project-execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that vendor-backed AI infrastructure spending represents circular financing rather than organic customer demand. Reports that NVIDIA could guarantee OpenAI-related obligations helped trigger a broad chip-stock selloff, while rising default-insurance costs have intensified balance-sheet concerns. NVIDIA default insurance costs article

Investors remain concerned that vendor-backed AI infrastructure spending represents circular financing rather than organic customer demand. Reports that NVIDIA could guarantee OpenAI-related obligations helped trigger a broad chip-stock selloff, while rising default-insurance costs have intensified balance-sheet concerns. Negative Sentiment: Taiwanese authorities reportedly detained an NVIDIA employee in a probe involving alleged diversion of Super Micro AI servers to China. Although no wrongdoing by NVIDIA has been established, the investigation raises additional export-control, legal and reputational risks. Intensifying Chinese competition and weakness across Asian chip stocks are adding pressure to the sector. Taiwan NVIDIA employee investigation article

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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