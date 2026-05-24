GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,778,677,000 after purchasing an additional 583,832 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,857,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $744,624,000 after acquiring an additional 958,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.0%

MRVL opened at $196.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.04. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $198.40.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,501.23. The trade was a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,607,462.20. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Marvell Technology from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.76.

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About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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