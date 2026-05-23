GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 3,093 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $180.32 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $280.74. The firm's 50 day moving average is $182.26 and its 200-day moving average is $212.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Salesforce's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $274.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 2,570 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

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