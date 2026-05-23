GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 5,359 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.0% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts: Sign Up

More Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,171.00 to $1,088.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $917.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,185.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,052.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,028.24 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,007.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $960.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $844.06 and a one year high of $1,096.50. The company has a market cap of $456.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Costco Wholesale, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Costco Wholesale wasn't on the list.

While Costco Wholesale currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here