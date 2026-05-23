GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 6,379 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,124,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 329,085 shares of company stock worth $114,051,007 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $467.51 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $297.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.32 billion, a PE ratio of 153.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.67 and a fifty-two week high of $481.41.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.00.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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