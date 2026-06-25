Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report) by 111.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,134,759 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 598,308 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC's holdings in Grab were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Grab by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,231,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,817,000 after buying an additional 529,433 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Grab by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,710 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRAB. Weiss Ratings upgraded Grab from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.90 price target on Grab in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Grab from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. China Renaissance raised Grab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grab from $5.90 to $5.80 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Grab

Insider Activity at Grab

In related news, CEO Anthony Ping Yeow Tan sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,458.31. This represents a 94.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Chin Yin Ong sold 48,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,781,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,423,636.30. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,622,000 shares of company stock worth $5,877,920. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 349.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $921.71 million. Grab had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

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