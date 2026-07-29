Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB Stake Increased by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report) by 240.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,615 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 515,153 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd's holdings in Grab were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Grab by 11.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,964 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 100,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Grab by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,144 shares of the company's stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company's stock.

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 345.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Grab had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised Grab from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Grab from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. China Renaissance raised Grab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Grab from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.01.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Alexander Charles Hungate sold 144,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $497,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,254,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,576,379.35. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Peter Henry Oey sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,950,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,534,082.45. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,666,093 shares of company stock worth $6,083,321. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report).

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