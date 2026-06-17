Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 27,984 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 149.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,720 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 440 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 4,318.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 486 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Communications to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Zoom Communications stock opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.15 and a 12-month high of $114.74. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.88.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $653,188.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 141,971 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,002.24. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $578,979.72. Following the sale, the director owned 137,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,106,606.24. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,638 shares of company stock valued at $13,900,194. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company's stock.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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