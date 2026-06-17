Graham Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,491 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 19,332 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $3,906,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,911,301,000 after purchasing an additional 297,132 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Weiss Ratings cut Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The business's 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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