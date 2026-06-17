Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 9,342.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,923 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 389,751 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.9% of Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, RS Crum Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This represents a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 3.6%

Netflix stock opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $331.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's fifty day moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. China Renaissance lifted their target price on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.39.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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