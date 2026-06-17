Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 153.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,792 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the construction company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the construction company's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company's stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $720.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.69 and a twelve month high of $788.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $681.67 and a 200-day moving average of $561.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $733.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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