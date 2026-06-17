Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total transaction of $12,817,587.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,259,512.88. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $34,276,401. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,525.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,303.24 on Wednesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,123.61 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,216.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,276.50.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Transdigm Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Transdigm Group wasn't on the list.

While Transdigm Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here