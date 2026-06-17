Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,802 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,802 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 620.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 72 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total value of $12,596,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,457,677.75. This trade represents a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $380.00 to $364.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $327.00 to $313.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of General Dynamics from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $384.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $388.40.

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General Dynamics Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $364.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.34. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $369.70. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $340.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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