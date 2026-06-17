Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 65,468 The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $10,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,211,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $970,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,458 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $620,406,000 after buying an additional 2,743,676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,391,822,000 after buying an additional 1,761,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,013,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $462,841,000 after buying an additional 1,543,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $166.20 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $157.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $183.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. TJX Companies's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares in the company, valued at $82,725,776.64. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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