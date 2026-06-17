Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 152,855 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,035 shares of the company's stock after selling 152,855 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in NU were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NU

In other NU news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

NU Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NU opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NU announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NU

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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