Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,840 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 96,571 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 7,532 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 5.5% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Comcast

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Positive Sentiment: Comcast’s Xfinity announced same-day WiFi equipment delivery for new internet customers in nearly 20 markets, with a rollout planned across the full footprint by early 2027. The move could improve customer convenience and support broadband growth. Internet Delivered to Your Doorstep Within Hours: Xfinity Launches Same-Day WiFi

Comcast’s Xfinity announced same-day WiFi equipment delivery for new internet customers in nearly 20 markets, with a rollout planned across the full footprint by early 2027. The move could improve customer convenience and support broadband growth. Positive Sentiment: A new film release distributed by Comcast’s Universal Pictures, “Disclosure Day,” opened above forecasts globally, which is a modestly supportive data point for its media segment. Spielberg’s ’Disclosure Day’ opens to $93.9M globally, beats forecasts

A new film release distributed by Comcast’s Universal Pictures, “Disclosure Day,” opened above forecasts globally, which is a modestly supportive data point for its media segment. Neutral Sentiment: Comcast was highlighted in a fresh article as a potential buyer of Roku, but this is speculative and does not indicate a formal deal or strategy change.

Comcast was highlighted in a fresh article as a potential buyer of Roku, but this is speculative and does not indicate a formal deal or strategy change. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt cut its price target on Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA to $24 from $30 and kept a Neutral rating, citing the stock’s weak year-to-date performance. Rosenblatt Lowers PT on Comcast (CMCSA) Stock

Rosenblatt cut its price target on to $24 from $30 and kept a Neutral rating, citing the stock’s weak year-to-date performance. Negative Sentiment: MoffettNathanson also trimmed its price target on Comcast to $52 from $53, even while maintaining a Buy rating, reinforcing that analysts remain cautious on near-term upside. Moffettnathanson adjusts price target on Comcast

MoffettNathanson also trimmed its price target on Comcast to $52 from $53, even while maintaining a Buy rating, reinforcing that analysts remain cautious on near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed a sharp increase in put buying on Comcast, suggesting traders are positioning for further downside or hedging against near-term weakness.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's payout ratio is 25.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Freedom Capital upgraded Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Comcast from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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