Graham Holdings Company $GHC Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,043 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.39% of Graham worth $248,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Graham alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Graham by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Graham by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Graham by 29.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Graham in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Graham has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GHC

Graham Price Performance

Shares of Graham stock opened at $1,142.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,142.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,119.43. Graham Holdings Company has a 12 month low of $900.00 and a 12 month high of $1,224.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Graham (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $16.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $13.11 by $3.68. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Graham had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 5.40%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Graham's payout ratio is 11.13%.

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company's core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Graham, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Graham wasn't on the list.

While Graham currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here