State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL - Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,015,422 shares of the company's stock after selling 370,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.48% of GRAIL worth $282,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GRAIL by 29.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 914,114 shares of the company's stock worth $47,241,000 after purchasing an additional 205,611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in GRAIL by 255.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of GRAIL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GRAIL by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,207,000 after purchasing an additional 608,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GRAIL by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,127 shares of the company's stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GRAIL news, CEO Joshua J. Ofman sold 61,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $6,006,318.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 362,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,408,367.54. This trade represents a 14.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 23,619 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $3,457,585.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,991,035.96. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,044 shares of company stock worth $14,058,986. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRAL. Mizuho raised their target price on GRAIL from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $74.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of GRAIL in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GRAIL from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GRAIL from $96.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $128.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRAL

GRAIL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $103.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.86. The firm's fifty day moving average is $125.72 and its 200-day moving average is $79.86. GRAIL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $166.48.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.45) by $0.24. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 243.80%. The business had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GRAIL, Inc. will post -9.11 EPS for the current year.

About GRAIL

GRAIL, Inc. is a healthcare company developing blood-based tests for the early detection of multiple cancers. Its approach analyzes patterns in cell-free DNA, including DNA methylation signals, to help identify a possible cancer signal and predict its origin in the body. GRAIL's flagship product is Galleri, a multi-cancer early detection test intended for use alongside—not as a replacement for—recommended cancer screening. The company also conducts clinical research to evaluate the test and advance its early-detection technology.

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