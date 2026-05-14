GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL Stock Holdings Lifted by WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd

WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL - Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,400 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. GRAIL makes up about 2.4% of WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of GRAIL worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,980,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,535,000 after buying an additional 163,790 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GRAIL by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,766,000 after purchasing an additional 847,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in GRAIL by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 126,738 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GRAIL by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,830,000 after purchasing an additional 183,611 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in GRAIL by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 174,959 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GRAIL from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of GRAIL from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GRAIL from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of GRAIL from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GRAIL currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GRAL

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 45,806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $2,286,635.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 260,669 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,596.48. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 61,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $3,078,316.80. Following the transaction, the president owned 371,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,531,102.72. This represents a 14.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 310,267 shares of company stock worth $15,485,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company's stock.

GRAIL Stock Down 2.4%

GRAIL stock opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78. GRAIL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $118.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.03.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by $0.47. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 253.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GRAIL, Inc. will post -11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GRAIL

GRAIL, Inc NASDAQ: GRAL is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company's platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

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