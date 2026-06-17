Granahan Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,863 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SharkNinja worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at $4,173,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at $13,117,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 106,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Munro Partners raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 2,371.9% in the 4th quarter. Munro Partners now owns 784,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,795,000 after acquiring an additional 752,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SharkNinja from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SharkNinja

Insider Buying and Selling at SharkNinja

In other news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $197,697.50. The trade was a 79.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

SharkNinja stock opened at $136.12 on Wednesday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.12 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.53.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company's revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

Further Reading

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