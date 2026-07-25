Granahan Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lindblad Expeditions $LIND

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,383 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,809 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 222.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 77.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Trey Byus sold 10,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 101,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,035,676.50. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Elliott Bisnow sold 44,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $1,080,782.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $626,361.12. The trade was a 63.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 88,602 shares of company stock worth $1,966,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company's stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 2.22. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $30.00.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LIND

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions NASDAQ: LIND is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world's most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica's rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lindblad Expeditions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lindblad Expeditions wasn't on the list.

While Lindblad Expeditions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here