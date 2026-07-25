Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $10.93 Million Stock Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. $STOK

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK - Free Report) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,586 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 144,189 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 66.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,186 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 461.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,370 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on STOK shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

STOK opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529.20% and a negative return on equity of 48.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,457 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $43,637.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,675.70. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,795 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $54,891.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,064,979.08. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company's stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company's lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

See Also

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