Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $13.95 Million Stake in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,738 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of SharkNinja worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,709,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,351,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 109,546 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at SharkNinja

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $782,091.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $197,697.50. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SN. Guggenheim boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.80.

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SharkNinja Stock Performance

SN opened at $148.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.12 and a 1 year high of $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 10.70%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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