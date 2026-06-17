Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $24.30 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,035 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 66,737 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $24,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIX. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,631 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $23,395,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,991.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total value of $7,792,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,855,938.68. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total value of $2,599,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,282,648.22. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of FIX opened at $1,917.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,802.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,403.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $489.98 and a 52-week high of $2,073.99. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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