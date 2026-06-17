Granahan Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,338,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of HealthEquity as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,956,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,927,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,448 shares of the company's stock worth $116,016,000 after purchasing an additional 661,795 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 229,985.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478,578 shares of the company's stock worth $43,843,000 after purchasing an additional 478,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,716,658 shares of the company's stock worth $162,688,000 after purchasing an additional 451,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $100.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.57.

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HealthEquity Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.21. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $106.60. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.02 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $219,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,970. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,202,690. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 13,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,000 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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