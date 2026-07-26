Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Granahan Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Neogen Corporation $NEOG

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Neogen logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Granahan Investment Management opened a new position in Neogen during the first quarter, buying 250,026 shares worth about $2.3 million and ending with roughly 0.11% ownership.
  • Institutional activity around Neogen was broadly active, with firms like AQR Capital, Goldman Sachs, and Jones Financial increasing stakes; overall, about 96.73% of the stock is institutionally owned.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but cautious: Neogen’s average rating is Hold with a target price of $10.67, while the stock was down 2.2% and trading at $9.40.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Neogen.

Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Neogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 217.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company's stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Neogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 129,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 5,687.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 32,816 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,493 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,553,000 after buying an additional 209,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEOG. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Neogen from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neogen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neogen has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEOG

Neogen Stock Down 2.2%

NEOG opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. Neogen Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Neogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation is a global provider of food and animal safety products, offering a broad portfolio of diagnostic and testing solutions. Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, the company develops and manufactures tests designed to detect foodborne pathogens, allergens and toxins in food, beverage and environmental samples. Since its founding in 1982, Neogen has focused on delivering rapid, accurate and user‐friendly assays to food processors, grain handlers and quality laboratories around the world.

In the food safety arena, Neogen's product lineup includes immunoassay kits, molecular diagnostics and enrichment media for pathogens such as Salmonella, Listeria and E.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Neogen Right Now?

Before you consider Neogen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Neogen wasn't on the list.

While Neogen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Control 100 shares without spending thousands of dollars
Control 100 shares without spending thousands of dollars
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines