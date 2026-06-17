Granahan Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. $ANAB

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB - Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,855 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 21,918 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of AnaptysBio worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,037 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $74,855,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,191 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 111,668 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 287,690 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 33,422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 164,823 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 59,160 shares during the period. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $90.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AnaptysBio to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.82.

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AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.34 and a beta of 0.72. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $72.36.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $25.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.86 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 1,101.24% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $100,000.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase up to 5,352,316.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, Director John P. Schmid sold 20,645 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,158,390.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,310.42. This trade represents a 39.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 17,679 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $1,089,203.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 495,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,556,403.65. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company's technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company's pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

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