Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 163,680 Shares of Azenta, Inc. $AZTA

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA - Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,996 shares of the company's stock after selling 163,680 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Azenta worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 2,067.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Azenta by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Azenta during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Azenta by 44.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Azenta by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,392 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company's stock.

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Azenta Price Performance

AZTA opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.37. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $41.73.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). Azenta had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $144.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Azenta from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Azenta from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZTA

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc NASDAQ: AZTA is a life sciences technology company specializing in sample management, cryogenic storage and genomic services for research and clinical applications. Formerly the Life Sciences division of Brooks Automation, Azenta provides integrated solutions that enable customers to store, track and analyze biological samples with high levels of automation, data integrity and efficiency. Its offerings span automated storage systems, biorepository management software and end‐to‐end sample tracking workflows.

In addition to hardware and informatics platforms for sample storage, Azenta's Genomics business delivers next‐generation sequencing (NGS), DNA synthesis, and molecular biology services.

Further Reading

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