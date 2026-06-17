Granahan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,148 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $18,113,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Sterling Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STRL. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $378,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 12.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 13.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $5,929,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 195.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $720.67.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $857.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.21 and a 1 year high of $1,005.68. The firm's 50-day moving average is $692.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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