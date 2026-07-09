Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 45,389 Shares of Albany International Corporation $AIN

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN - Free Report) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,420 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 45,389 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.38% of Albany International worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Albany International by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 227.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 32.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 42.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 908 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 519.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Albany International Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE AIN opened at $71.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.17. Albany International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $311.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $281.00 million. Albany International had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.The business's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Albany International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albany International Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Albany International's payout ratio is -54.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Albany International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Albany International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $62.33.

View Our Latest Report on Albany International

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany's products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN - Free Report).

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