Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,021 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7%

DIS opened at $96.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.28. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $123.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.33.

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Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney greenlit Cheetah Girls: Next Gen, extending a recognizable franchise across Disney Channel and Disney+ and potentially supporting streaming engagement. Article Title

Disney greenlit Cheetah Girls: Next Gen, extending a recognizable franchise across Disney Channel and Disney+ and potentially supporting streaming engagement. Positive Sentiment: Disney is expanding park perks with after-hours and extended evening access at Hollywood Studios, a move that could improve the guest experience and help drive premium park spending. Article Title

Disney is expanding park perks with after-hours and extended evening access at Hollywood Studios, a move that could improve the guest experience and help drive premium park spending. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating on Disney (DIS) , with a $126 target, suggesting analysts still see upside from current levels. Article Title

Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating on , with a $126 target, suggesting analysts still see upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Disney and rivals like Netflix and YouTube are eyeing FIFA World Cup U.S. rights, which could become a major bidding contest but does not yet change fundamentals. Article Title

Disney and rivals like Netflix and YouTube are eyeing FIFA World Cup U.S. rights, which could become a major bidding contest but does not yet change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Critics panned Disney’s Moana live-action remake, with reviews and box-office tracking pointing to a possible underperformance that could hurt movie studio sentiment. Article Title

Critics panned Disney’s Moana live-action remake, with reviews and box-office tracking pointing to a possible underperformance that could hurt movie studio sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Additional commentary questioned Disney’s repeated live-action remake strategy, reinforcing concerns that the company may be over-relying on familiar IP rather than generating fresh theatrical momentum. Article Title

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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