Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,397 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JFrog worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 12,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FROG. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen cut JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Read Our Latest Report on JFrog

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ FROG opened at $95.50 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $99.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -180.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.79.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 22,015 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,848,159.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 706,629 shares in the company, valued at $59,321,504.55. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 5,538,338 shares in the company, valued at $548,295,462. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 902,399 shares of company stock valued at $72,213,552 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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