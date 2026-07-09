Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,256 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 8,256 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 464,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $160,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 180,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $58,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $4,805,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $330.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50 day moving average is $317.98 and its 200-day moving average is $332.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $289.86 and a 1-year high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $405.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $374.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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